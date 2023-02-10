Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 423,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,564. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

