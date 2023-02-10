ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 5.1% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $457.71. 869,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,151. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $610.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $413.63 and a 200-day moving average of $418.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 9,151 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.23, for a total value of $4,211,600.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,597 shares of company stock valued at $29,540,447 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

