SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Short Interest Down 56.3% in January

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on SGS from CHF 2,303 to CHF 2,509 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SGS from CHF 2,350 to CHF 2,300 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,333.80.

SGS stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 14,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,130. SGS has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

