Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Decreases By 99.6%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.6% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Accor Stock Performance

ACCYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.54. 5,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACCYY shares. Barclays raised Accor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Accor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accor from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accor from €30.50 ($32.80) to €31.90 ($34.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Accor from €33.00 ($35.48) to €27.40 ($29.46) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Accor

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

