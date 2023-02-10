Short Interest in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Increases By 1,725.0%

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 1,725.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalon

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon Price Performance

Shares of Avalon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,016. Avalon has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -139.21 and a beta of 0.93.

About Avalon

Avalon ( NYSEAMERICAN:AWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.