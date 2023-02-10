Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Expands By 1,300.0%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAIXY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 68,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,201. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAIXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.87) to €3.70 ($3.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CaixaBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.76) to €3.90 ($4.19) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.30) to €4.10 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

