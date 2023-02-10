Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Rises By 2,096.0%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, an increase of 2,096.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Canadian Palladium Resources Stock Performance

DCNNF traded down 0.00 on Friday, hitting 0.04. The company had a trading volume of 249,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,819. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52-week low of 0.03 and a 52-week high of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.04.

About Canadian Palladium Resources

Canadian Palladium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America. Its properties include Turner Lake gold property in the Nunavut Territory, Tisová and TGER European copper-cobalt property located in Czech Republic and Germany, and East Bull Palladium property in Ontario.

