Short Interest in Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Increases By 387.7%

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,579,300 shares, an increase of 387.7% from the January 15th total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

Capricorn Metals stock remained flat at C$3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. Capricorn Metals has a 1 year low of C$3.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.95.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

