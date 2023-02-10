Short Interest in DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Expands By 2,442.9%

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 2,442.9% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DBS Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

DBS Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.50. 21,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,013. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.22. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $81.68 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

