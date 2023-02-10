Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declines By 98.0%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. 517,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.63.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

