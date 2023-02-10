Short Interest in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Declines By 98.0%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the January 15th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.94. 517,876 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.74. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $49.63.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.