Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Declines By 81.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IUS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 16,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,242. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 46,840.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

