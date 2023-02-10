Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Declines By 81.3%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 81.3% from the January 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IUS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 16,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,242. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $32.87 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.
Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF
