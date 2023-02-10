Short Interest in Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Expands By 1,027.3%

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 1,027.3% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motive Capital Corp II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Motive Capital Corp II by 6.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Motive Capital Corp II by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 32,889 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 164,392 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Motive Capital Corp II by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,670,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 117,651 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Up 0.1 %

MTVC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,318. Motive Capital Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

About Motive Capital Corp II

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

