Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Increases By 1,479.0%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, an increase of 1,479.0% from the January 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroSense Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRSN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 11,544 shares during the period. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

NeuroSense Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 56,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,636. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $8.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.