Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Increases By 1,500.0%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

