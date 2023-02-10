Short Interest in PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Increases By 1,500.0%

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PICC Property and Casualty stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.79.
PICC Property and Casualty Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PICC Property and Casualty (PPCCY)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.