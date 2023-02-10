Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Expands By 243.9%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 243.9% from the January 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Up 3.5 %

Psykey stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 1,590,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,982,034. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

About Psykey

(Get Rating)

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

