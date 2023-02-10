Short Interest in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC) Increases By 1,104.5%

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 1,104.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RF Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RFAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 105,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,471. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. RF Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RF Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $9,130,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in RF Acquisition by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 744,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 269,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of RF Acquisition by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RF Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

