Short Interest in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Expands By 135.8%

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the January 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ THTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theratechnologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THTX. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 755,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 79,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 113.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 434,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Leede Jones Gab upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Theratechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which is an approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

