Short Interest in ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Drops By 61.2%

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the January 15th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ToughBuilt Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBLT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 81.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries during the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

ToughBuilt Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 211,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,150. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.80. ToughBuilt Industries has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries ( NASDAQ:TBLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. ToughBuilt Industries had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 102.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ToughBuilt Industries will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

