Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $836.00 million-$853.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.03 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.90-4.05 EPS.

Shutterstock Price Performance

SSTK stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. 757,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,356. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a twelve month low of $44.61 and a twelve month high of $98.74.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Shutterstock

SSTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares in the company, valued at $881,075,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 32.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $308,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 165.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 6.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

