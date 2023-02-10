Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Simon Property Group worth $61,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $124.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $147.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 110.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

