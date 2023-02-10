Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Short Interest Up 2,600.0% in January

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 2,600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Sims Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029. Sims has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sims in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

