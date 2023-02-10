Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 371,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $4,817,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,252,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Snowflake by 59.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.28.

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded down $6.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.69. 1,968,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,473,458. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $321.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.38. The company has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

