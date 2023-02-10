SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $725.00 million-$740.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.69 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.69-0.74 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SolarWinds stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.01. 163,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,244. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Insider Transactions at SolarWinds

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarWinds

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,494,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,835,000 after acquiring an additional 375,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,600,065 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after buying an additional 102,074 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 113.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,494,000 after buying an additional 577,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,288,000 after buying an additional 229,040 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

