SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GLD opened at $173.03 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.