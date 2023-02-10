SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,340 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $17,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 79,055.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 490,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,928,000 after purchasing an additional 490,142 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. ESG Planning now owns 7,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.43. 3,958,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,589,107. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.53. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.