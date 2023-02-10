SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.8% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.45. 182,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $460.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $449.62. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

