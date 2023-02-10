SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 726,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045,197 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $90,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $133.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.38. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.53 and a fifty-two week high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

