Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $73.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of SR stock opened at $71.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a twelve month low of $61.52 and a twelve month high of $79.24. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Spire during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Spire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

