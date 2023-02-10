Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $73,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $7.57 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.