SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3-124.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.68 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.69 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.86.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $9.48 on Friday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 143,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,457. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.26. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $230,718.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,605,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 30,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $4,111,127.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,899,897.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,707 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $230,718.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,723.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,979 shares of company stock worth $11,238,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

