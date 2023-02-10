SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.3-124.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $123.68 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.63-$2.69 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut SPS Commerce from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.86.
NASDAQ SPSC traded up $9.48 on Friday, reaching $147.00. The stock had a trading volume of 143,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,457. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.26. SPS Commerce has a 1 year low of $96.41 and a 1 year high of $149.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 0.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.
