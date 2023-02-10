SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 3%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.64. 32,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 16,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

SRG Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a current ratio of 26.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$72.85 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00.

SRG Mining Company Profile

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for graphite, nickel, cobalt, and scandium deposits. Its principal property is the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

Further Reading

