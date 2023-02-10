SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:STEW traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,428. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. SRH Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $999,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 13.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

