STASIS EURO Price Hits $1.07 (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $132.97 million and $99.61 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00004957 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

