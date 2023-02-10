Steem (STEEM) Hits Market Capitalization of $89.13 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $89.13 million and $31.23 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,843.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000373 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.23 or 0.00422037 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015369 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00095622 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.00699626 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.35 or 0.00578181 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004571 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,556,277 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
