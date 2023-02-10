Steem (STEEM) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Steem has a total market cap of $89.12 million and approximately $29.17 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000959 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,788.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.00422627 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015357 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00096016 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.00716733 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.88 or 0.00582316 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000929 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 426,569,575 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.