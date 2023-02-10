StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Major Shareholder James Lim Sells 446 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) major shareholder James Lim sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $13,852.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,889,621 shares in the company, valued at $213,991,628.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

James Lim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, James Lim sold 1,740 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $53,974.80.

On Thursday, February 2nd, James Lim sold 4,492 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $139,341.84.

StepStone Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.44. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $36.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 223.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

