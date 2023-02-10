StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STEP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.81. 70,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,328. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $36.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STEP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insider Activity at StepStone Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares in the company, valued at $746,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO David Y. Park sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 4,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $139,341.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,329,401.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,675 shares of company stock worth $3,619,009 over the last 90 days. 20.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after buying an additional 189,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 559,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

