Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Keyera (TSE:KEY) a C$36.00 Price Target

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$36.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Keyera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CSFB raised their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Keyera Trading Up 1.0 %

KEY stock traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching C$30.65. 393,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,250. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$27.18 and a 1 year high of C$35.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.30.

Keyera ( TSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

