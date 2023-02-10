Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target to C$42.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$38.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Russel Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Russel Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.79.

Shares of RUS opened at C$32.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$23.80 and a 1-year high of C$36.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.07%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

