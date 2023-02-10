StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.66.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 23.20%.
Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
