StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLBS opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. Globus Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.66.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.87 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 23.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Globus Maritime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Maritime by 733.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 207,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of marine transportation services. It owns, operates, and manages dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. The company was founded by Athanasios Georgios Feidakis and Georgios Karageorgiou on July 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

