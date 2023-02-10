StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Insignia Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.70. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems ( NASDAQ:ISIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a return on equity of 171.30% and a net margin of 52.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter valued at $133,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.