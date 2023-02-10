StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AAMC stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Asset Management stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 1.80% of Altisource Asset Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

