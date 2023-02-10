StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

NASDAQ ISSC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $8.59. 13,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,205. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $7.26 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

In other news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,976.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,304,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,943,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,600 shares of company stock worth $185,911. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISSC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 452,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 24.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.