StockNews.com Lowers Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HLF. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HLF stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $12.04 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

Insider Activity at Herbalife Nutrition

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,500 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares in the company, valued at $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Herbalife Nutrition news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,175 shares of company stock worth $332,526. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 214,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 69,792 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.