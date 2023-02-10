StockNews.com Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

ProPhase Labs Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PRPH opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.35. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Equities analysts forecast that ProPhase Labs will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 146,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.

