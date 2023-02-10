StockNews.com Lowers ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
ProPhase Labs Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ PRPH opened at $8.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.35. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $15.25.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 146,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. It operates through the Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products segment.
