StockNews.com Upgrades Samsara (NYSE:IOT) to Sell

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Samsara to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of IOT traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $15.04. 1,462,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,250. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.99. Samsara has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $25.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 75.47%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 78,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $969,800.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,473.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,200.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,148,596 shares of company stock valued at $14,645,163. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Samsara by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Samsara by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 8.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

