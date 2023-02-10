S&U plc (LON:SUS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 38 Per Share

S&U plc (LON:SUSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $35.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

S&U stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,070 ($24.88). The stock had a trading volume of 18,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,457. S&U has a one year low of GBX 1,900 ($22.84) and a one year high of GBX 2,872.50 ($34.53). The company has a current ratio of 58.00, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.53 million and a P/E ratio of 646.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,109.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,130.16.

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

