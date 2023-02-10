Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 818,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,404 shares during the period. UiPath accounts for approximately 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UiPath worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,363,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,805,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32. UiPath Inc. has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $39.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 34.99% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $262.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $192,960. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

