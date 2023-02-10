Summit Trail Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 52,195 shares in the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after buying an additional 90,510 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,643.6% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.62 on Friday, reaching $298.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,622,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,085,750. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.08.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

