Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Downgraded by CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$71.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.50.

Shares of SLF traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$67.52. The company had a trading volume of 689,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.68. The company has a current ratio of 91,248.00, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$52.97 and a 12-month high of C$71.28.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,943 shares in the company, valued at C$180,004.77.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

